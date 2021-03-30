Advertisement

Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming

This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville,...
This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 28, 2021. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads early Sunday, prompting officials to rescue numerous people from houses, apartments and vehicles as a line of severe storms crossed the state.(Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.

A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City.

In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters. Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp.

With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.

