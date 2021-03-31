Advertisement

Body found in Parkersburg last November identified

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man whose body was found last November has been identified as an Ohio native.

The body of a Black male was found near 13th street and St. Mary’s Avenue on the afternoon of November 5th, 2020.

Police Chief Joseph Martin said Wednesday the man has been identified as Richard Carter, Jr.

He has family from the Columbus, Ohio area, but Chief Martin says he most recently spent time in Pleasants and Washington Counties.

He also had recently been incarcerated in the West Virginia prison system, Martin says.

toxicology reports from the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office have not yet been completed, but Martin says that, at this time, Carter’s death is believed to have been accidental.

We’ll have more on this story as additional details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
Diana Chapman
Obituary: Diana Chapman
Sentencing is scheduled for late May.
UPDATE: Michael Johns pleads guilty to murder, robbery
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
The house is a total loss.
House ruined by fire in Cairo, West Virginia

Latest News

What's Trending 3/31/21
What's Trending 3/31/21
Forecast for March 31st
Forecast for March 31st
WTAP News @ 10 - Academic Achiever Evan Cunningham
WTAP News @ 10 - Academic Achiever Evan Cunningham
WTAP News @ 10 - Two bomb threats prompt evacuations
WTAP News @ 10 - Two bomb threats prompt evacuations