Body found in Parkersburg last November identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man whose body was found last November has been identified as an Ohio native.

The body of a Black male was found near 13th street and St. Mary’s Avenue on the afternoon of November 5th, 2020.

Police Chief Joseph Martin said Wednesday the man has been identified as Richard Carter, Jr.

He has family from the Columbus, Ohio area, but Chief Martin says he most recently spent time in Pleasants and Washington Counties.

He also had recently been incarcerated in the West Virginia prison system, Martin says.

toxicology reports from the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office have not yet been completed, but Martin says that, at this time, Carter’s death is believed to have been accidental.

We’ll have more on this story as additional details become available.

