Children’s Home Society to celebrate 125th anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society will celebrate its 125th anniversary with an event in City Park on May 4. The organization was founded in 1896 in Charleston.

“We’re excited to share some of the history about how we got to be the agency that we are today,” said Denise Hughes, programs manager.

Ten tables will be set up around the park’s walking track and, at each table, a staff member will discuss one of the organization’s programs.

There will also be refreshments, likely including celebratory cupcakes. Birthday kits will be available for visitors who would like to take them home for celebrations of their own. And those who visit the various tables will be given the chance to have their names entered in a drawing to win baskets for each program.

Events will be held at the organization’s 14ocations around the state, as well, a Founder’s Day event at the main Charleston office on May 8.

Those who would like to contribute to or get involved with one of the programs can ask employees for those details at the events or contact Hughes at DHughes@childhswv.org. While some volunteer opportunities have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization hopes to resume them as soon as possible. And donations can also be made online here.

Additionally, the organization accepts donations of small household items for its transitional living program. Items include sheets, small kitchen appliances, dishes, towels, hygiene products, some food items, baby items, and more. Ordinarily, used and new items are accepted, but during the pandemic the organization can only accept new items, as there sanitizing used items poses challenges.

Additional information about the organization can be found by visiting its website or calling (304) 346-0795.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.