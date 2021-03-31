Advertisement

Delta to join other US airlines in ending empty middle seats

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a Delta Air Lines flight after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Delta's announcement Wednesday, March 31, reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Delta’s announcement Wednesday reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.

At one time, several other airlines including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue had also limited seating, while United never did and American did only for a short time.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1, giving Delta the confidence to sell flights to full capacity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
Diana Chapman
Obituary: Diana Chapman
Sentencing is scheduled for late May.
UPDATE: Michael Johns pleads guilty to murder, robbery
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
The house is a total loss.
House ruined by fire in Cairo, West Virginia

Latest News

What's Trending 3/31/21
What's Trending 3/31/21
Forecast for March 31st
Forecast for March 31st
A closer look at the economic fallout from the Suez Canal fiasco
Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez
Witness Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter, said the officers denied George Floyd...
LIVE: Prosecutors detail incident that led to George Floyd’s arrest
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana