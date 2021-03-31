Family, friends honor Desert Storm veteran

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - : In the 57 years of his life, many of them spent in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Danny Inman never made headlines. He wasn’t a household name.

He was, along with many others a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, a second lieutenant in the Army. with the 11th Special Forces Airborne.

Known to a relative few people. But those were the ones whose lives he touched.

“Dan accomplished so much in his life and helped a lot of people,” said his wife, Melissa. “He was a generous man. He would help anybody.”

He raised three daughters, including Alexandra, the daughter he had with Melissa.

In the last moments of his life, on March 1st, he asked his wife to help guide Alex, who turned 16 on the day of his funeral, through high school and into college.

”From the moment she was born,” Melissa Inman recalled, “she grabbed a hold of his little finger, and she wrapped his heart around hers. Everywhere he went, he took her with him.”

Due in part to Alex’s taking virtual classes, the last year of his life, a year in which many families were separated, was a year that brought the family together.

And on a hill overlooking the city of Parkersburg, on a less-than-ideal day, family and friends came together one last time to remember Danny Inman.

Said Melissa: “I know that he is in Heaven, and he is with us today, even though it’s cloudy.”

