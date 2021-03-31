Former Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos qualifies for Olympic trials

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

State-champion wrestler Braxton Amos, who graduated from Parkersburg South, has been selected to participate in Olympic qualifiers.

The two-day event will be held in Fort Worth, Texas.

Braxton will be participating in freestyle and Greco as the 8 seed in the 96 KG weight class.

Braxton now attends the University of Wisconsin, but set numerous records for the Patriots.

Braxton is excited that all his hard work is paying off.

“After I won my last match to make it, it was just kind of a relief,” Amos said. “Everything is starting to pay off. The job is still not done, but to make the trials at 19, alone two trials at 19, is the right direction.”

The challenge tournaments begin on Friday, April 2, and the championship matches are on Saturday April 3.

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday on Peacock Streaming Services.

