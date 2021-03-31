Former Ritchie Co. Football coach passes away Tuesday

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ritchie County Athletics social media page announced that former long-time football coach Kenny Wright died on Tuesday.

Wright was the coach at Pennsboro High School, beginning in 1965, and remained the coach during the consolidation to Ritchie County High School in 1985.

Wright’s final season as coach was in 2000.

Wright was the charter member of the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and was inducted in 2008.

Wright coached the Rebels to a Class AA semi-final appearance in 1994.

The Facebook page for Ritchie County Athletics says, “Coach Wright was not only one of the most well respected men in Ritchie County, but was highly respected as a coach, athletic director, and individual across the state of West Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Wright family.”

