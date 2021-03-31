Advertisement

GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk

This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida...
This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida International Auto Show, in Miami Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.

GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
Diana Chapman
Obituary: Diana Chapman
Sentencing is scheduled for late May.
UPDATE: Michael Johns pleads guilty to murder, robbery
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
The house is a total loss.
House ruined by fire in Cairo, West Virginia

Latest News

Christopher Martin, a cashier at Cup Foods, testified Wednesday about the events that led up to...
LIVE: Store cashier expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year
Marietta College launches six-week service initiative
New Marietta College project will highlight stories from students and alumni
Forecast for March 31st
Forecast for March 31st