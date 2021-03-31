Marietta Aquatic Center re-opening on May 29

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With COVID regulations starting to ease, many are looking forward to swimming pools and other areas to be more available in the summer.

Because of this, the Marietta Aquatic Center is coming back to the public on May 29th.

Pre-season passes will be available for purchase during the month of April.

Outdoor activities like this are something that many in the Marietta area have been missing since the pandemic shut the aquatic center down.

The announcement of its return is something that many city officials say is something that residents are excited for.

“I can almost assure that every body that they’re ready for these type of events as they slowly open back up. We encourage every body to come to our facility and bring your family and have a good time, but just respect the regulations that will be in place,” says Marietta mayor, Josh Schlicher.

Marietta officials say information on health and safety precautions will be made available in a few days.

If you would like more information on where to go for pre-season passes and on the aquatic center, you can click on this link or call 740-373-1616 with any questions you may have.

