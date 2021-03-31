Memorial Health System gets first shipment of Johnson and Johnson vaccines

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System got its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines as part of being one of Ohio’s mass vaccination sites.

They have openings for Thursday and Saturday’s (April 1 and 3) clinics for those 18 and up. Residents of West Virginia are eligible. Sign up to be added to the list at https://z2-rpw.phreesia.net/ApptRequestForm.App/#/form/ab8a7eb7-842d-4b56-b0d6-98379b00e00b

MHS says at this time, 16 and up may sign up for their waitlist for Pfizer. MHS says it will notify you as soon as Pfizer doses become available.

If you are in need of transportation to the clinic, call (844) 887-4148. MHS has partnered with Washington County Mobility Management to provide transportation to anyone who needs it. Please call at least 48 hours in advance to schedule your ride.

If you would like to volunteer to serve at one of the vaccination clinics, please call Jennifer Doty-Black at (740) 568-1317 or email Katelyn Poulton at klpoulton@mhsystem.org.

More info: http://mhsystem.org/coronavirus/?fbclid=IwAR2ySkp64bfFsCSMwURJrtYAIEygGl44CpOuDSgdOAoL2XNsBNUZ0HxwU-o#anchor-covid-19vaccinewaitlist

