New Marietta College project will highlight stories from students and alumni

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTA) - Marietta College has launched I Pioneer, an ongoing multimedia project that will highlight the diverse and widely varied stories of students, alumni, and employees within its community.

The project will include feature articles in the college’s Marietta Magazine, as well as podcasts and videos that will include interviews with and stories about members of the college community.

In 2016, the college went through a rebranding process, reassessing the ways in which it presents information and messaging about the school. In 2019, the college reviewed that branding to determine what was working and what could be done more effectively.”

“We got feedback that everything was working really well, but there was one thing a lot of people were saying was that the term Pioneer might not be as inclusive. It might give you the image of an old white guy from the days of colonialism,” said Tom Perry, vice president of communications and brand management.

Therefore, the school set the goal of redefining what it means to be a pioneer.

“We’re trying to show that [our students] come from all over the world...We’re going to feature students and alums who have a pioneering spirit and have made a difference in the world,” Perry said.

The Spring issue of the magazine will include the story of Kate Liston, a current member of the women’s basketball team who overcame both a life-threatening medical incident at age 12 and a season-ending knee injury last year during a Marietta basketball game.

Stories and profiles will be featured on the special I, Pioneer section of the college’s website.

