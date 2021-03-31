Obituary: David Gatewood Boley

David Gatewood Boley, 75, of Marietta, passed away March 30, 2021 after a brief illness.

David served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era. He retired from the IBEW Local 972. He loved old cars and was a member of the Rollin’ Oldies Car Club with his 1963 Thunderbird.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jill Boley, son Sean (Heather), grandson Toby, great grandkids Kylee, Reagan and Hayden, many loyal friends and family and companion Buddy.

Donations in Dave’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Rd, Marietta OH, 45750.

There will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.