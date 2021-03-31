Obituary: Gene Phillips

Alton Eugene “Tiny” Phillips, 90 of Parkersburg, passed away March 30, 2021 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Facility in Parkersburg. He was born September 13, 1930 in Belleville, WV a son of the late Alton and Edith Hofmann Phillips.

Mr. Phillips retired from DuPont as an Electrician with 29 years of service. He was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ and most recently attended the Camden Avenue Church of Christ. Tiny was a Ham Radio enthusiast (KB8TDK), an auto mechanic, a TV repairman and all-around Mr. Fixit of just about anything. He faithfully served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

Surviving is his wife Peggy Metz Carney Phillips, two daughters: Kim Ledsome of Parkersburg and Debbie Westfall (Butch) of Belpre, son Michael Phillips of Powell, OH, three grandchildren: Brooke Schireman, Jason Phillips (Leah) and Ashley Chickerella (Vince), four step-daughters: Teresa Carney, Cindy Deem, Sandra Graham and Melissa Mayo (Ryan), grandchildren: Amy Chaves, Jackie Nay, Taylor Nay, Lakyn Mayo, Chase Mayo and Audra Casto (Luke) along with great grandchildren: Jackson, Bethany, Carson and Isla.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Charlotte Mullins, brother Charles Phillips, sister Sue Robbins, daughter-in-law Kimberly Phillips and son-in-law Duane Deem.

Funeral services will be Friday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelists Mark Tonkery and Steve Fuchs officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 5-8PM and one hour prior to services.

The family would like to thank Housecalls-Hospice and the staff at Eagle Pointe for the great care given to Gene and his family in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Camden Avenue Church of Christ 2900 Camden Avenue Parkersburg, WV 26101 or Housecalls-Hospice 417 Grand Park Drive Parkersburg, WV 26105.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.