Obituary: Grace Wells

Grace Wells, 84 of Belpre, Ohio died on March 29, 2021 at the Kimes Nursing Home in Athens, Ohio. She was born in Lewis County, WV on August 14, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Oley and Bessie Linger Groves. She had been a member of the North End Church of Christ. She enjoyed Toll painting, Needle Point, playing cards, golfing and watching sports on tv. She and her husband enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael (Jeanettee) Wells of Raeford, NC, David (Lisa) Wells of Belpre, Ohio, grandchildren, Jena (Aaron) Wright of Raeford, NC, Michaela Wells of Belpre, Ohio, Marissa (Justin) Smith of Belpre, Ohio, great grandchildren, Bo, Evie, Isley and Lila Wright. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Eugene Wells, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Ron Laughery officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association.

