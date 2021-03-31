Advertisement

Obituary: Grace Wells

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grace Wells, 84 of Belpre, Ohio died on March 29, 2021 at the Kimes Nursing Home in Athens, Ohio. She was born in Lewis County, WV on August 14, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Oley and Bessie Linger Groves. She had been a member of the North End Church of Christ. She enjoyed Toll painting, Needle Point, playing cards, golfing and watching sports on tv. She and her husband enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael (Jeanettee) Wells of Raeford, NC, David (Lisa) Wells of Belpre, Ohio, grandchildren, Jena (Aaron) Wright of Raeford, NC, Michaela Wells of Belpre, Ohio, Marissa (Justin) Smith of Belpre, Ohio, great grandchildren, Bo, Evie, Isley and Lila Wright. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Eugene Wells, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Ron Laughery officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Richard Smith
Obituary: Richard Paul Smith
Oncie Ellowean Archer
Obituary: Oncie Ellowean Archer
Gene Phillips
Obituary: Alton Eugene “Tiny” Phillips
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: William Barnett St. Clair

Obituaries

Diana Chapman
Obituary: Diana Chapman
Jillian Harlow
Obituary: Jilllan Harlow
Raymond Greathouse
Obituary: Raymond Paul Greathouse
Darlene Mills
Obituary: Darlene Marie Mills
Gilbert Jones
Obituary: Gilbert R. Jones, Sr.
Correne Wright
Obituary: Correne L. Wright