Obituary: John A. Buchwald

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
John A. Buchwald, of Parkersburg,  passed away suddenly on March 29th, 2021. He was born November 26, 1947, a son of the late John and Evelyn Vick Buchwald. John was a long time member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities.  He and his wife, Mary Margaret, were active in ballroom dancing clubs in the area. John was a graduate of a Marietta College and worked for Shell Chemical for more than 30 years before retiring.

Surviving John is his wife Mary Margaret Buchwald; son Scott Buchwald; brothers Carl Buchwald (Lynne) of Parma OH, Frank Buchwald (Cheryl) of Strongsville, OH, and Mick Buchwald (Millie) of Parma, OH; sister Kathy Durrett (Jim) of Clearwater, FL and 13 nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald and Robert Buchwald.

A private family service will be held for John at Stout United Methodist Church, Pastor Cindy Eakle officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made to Stout United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

