Obituary: Joseph Daniel Justice

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Joseph Daniel Justice, 57, of Harrisville, WV departed this life Monday, March 29, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Graveside services will be held 1pm on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Calhoun County, WV. In accordance with the CDC masks/face coverings must be worn and social distancing is encouraged. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

