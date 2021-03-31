Advertisement

Obituary: Richard Paul Smith

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richard Paul Smith, 66, of Spencer, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.

He was born January 14, 1955, at Spencer, the son of the late Elbert and Belva M. Nichols Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William Billy Smith, George Given Smith, Robert Smith and Benjamin Smith; sisters, Maysel Walker and Rebecca Ann Smith.

Survivors include brothers and sister, Kenneth Smith of Wichita, Kan., Barbara Gordon of Waco, Texas and Johnny Smith of Mt. Olive; several nieces and nephews.

Richard was a former employee of Spencer Veneer. His pastimes included fishing and spending time outdoors.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

