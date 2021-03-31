Obituary: Robert M. Wark

Robert M. Wark, 78, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Thursday, March 30, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 11, 1942 in Marietta, to Dean Robert and Bettie Louise Shoop Wark.

Bob was a 1960 graduate of Marietta High School and received his B.S. in Business with a Major in Accounting from Wittenburg University in 1964. He went to officers candidate school and onto active duty in the Navy during Vietnam, from 1965 to 1969. Bob joined his father in 1970 at Wark Accounting and became a Licensed CPA.

He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Ohio Certified Public Accountants and the Marietta Country Club. Bob was well known for his generosity, was a problem solver and loved helping people. He was always willing to lend a hand. Bob enjoyed playing cards, golfing, fishing, working in the yard, watching movies, but most of all, loved watching the grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his two children, David Wark (Susan Borders) of Galena, Ohio and Holli Mannix (Bill) of Marietta; four grandchildren, John, Ryan and Katie Mannix and Delanie Borders; two sisters, Ann Young of Marysville, Ohio and Cindi Engle of Dublin, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Keeping with his wishes there will a celebration of his life in May. Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Marietta High School for the benefit of the high school soccer field, c/o Cody Vanderlic, 115 Academy Drive, Marietta, Ohio 45750, or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

