Obituary: Tressa Mae Davis

Tressa Mae Davis, newborn daughter of Heather Dawn Davis and Nicholas Adams passed away March 29, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

In addition to her parents she is survived by all of her loving family.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Evangelist Ron Laughery officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen South Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

