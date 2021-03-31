O’Neill Center introduces program for those with or at risk for dementia

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Center is introducing a new program for senior citizens and those who take care of them.

The program will help provide resources for those dealing with dementia.

Care consultants will help patients with any health concerns, while also working closely with their families and caregivers.

“If there are issues that are really concerning them then we try to help them up. They basically are doing the work. We’re providing the resources. Whether it be printed material or helping them with a doctor’s appointment in terms of what kind of questions they need to ask the doctor. Or finding somebody that could provide some assistance in the home. That type of thing,” says O’Neill Center social services coordinator, Robin Collins.

If you’re looking to help someone who suffers form dementia, or someone who is consider at-risk, you can call 740-373-3914.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.