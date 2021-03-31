Advertisement

O’Neill Center introduces program for those with or at risk for dementia

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Center is introducing a new program for senior citizens and those who take care of them.

The program will help provide resources for those dealing with dementia.

Care consultants will help patients with any health concerns, while also working closely with their families and caregivers.

“If there are issues that are really concerning them then we try to help them up. They basically are doing the work. We’re providing the resources. Whether it be printed material or helping them with a doctor’s appointment in terms of what kind of questions they need to ask the doctor. Or finding somebody that could provide some assistance in the home. That type of thing,” says O’Neill Center social services coordinator, Robin Collins.

If you’re looking to help someone who suffers form dementia, or someone who is consider at-risk, you can call 740-373-3914.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
Diana Chapman
Obituary: Diana Chapman
Sentencing is scheduled for late May.
UPDATE: Michael Johns pleads guilty to murder, robbery
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
The house is a total loss.
House ruined by fire in Cairo, West Virginia

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to telehealth
WTAP News @ 5 - Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to telehealth
WTAP News @ 5 - Braxton Amos Olympics trials
WTAP News @ 5 - Braxton Amos Olympics trials
Marietta Aquatic Center re-opening on May 29
Marietta Aquatic Center re-opening on May 29
WTAP News @ 5 - O'Neill Center introduces program for those with or at-risk for dementia
WTAP News @ 5 - O'Neill Center introduces program for those with or at-risk for dementia
WTAP News @ 5 - Pickering Associates raises money for American Cancer Society
WTAP News @ 5 - Pickering Associates raises money for American Cancer Society