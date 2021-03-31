Advertisement

Pickering Associates raises money for American Cancer Society

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The President and CEO of Pickering Associates presented the American Cancer Society with a check Wednesday afternoon.

Each year the company participates in No-Shave November to raise money for different charities.

This year the company raised $2,640 through its No-Shave Marathon.

A dozen employees participated in the event by forgoing shaving for six months to help raise money to benefit the American Cancer Society.

President and CEO Ryan Taylor says it feels great to help benefit the organization.

“It’s such a worthy cause and anything we can do, it makes us feel so fulfilled,” says Taylor. “We are going to do it again next year. Anything other people can do to jump in, hopefully we spur some other folks to chip in and figure out unique ways to sponsor such a worthy cause.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
Diana Chapman
Obituary: Diana Chapman
Sentencing is scheduled for late May.
UPDATE: Michael Johns pleads guilty to murder, robbery
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
The house is a total loss.
House ruined by fire in Cairo, West Virginia

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to telehealth
WTAP News @ 5 - Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to telehealth
WTAP News @ 5 - Braxton Amos Olympics trials
WTAP News @ 5 - Braxton Amos Olympics trials
Marietta Aquatic Center re-opening on May 29
Marietta Aquatic Center re-opening on May 29
WTAP News @ 5 - O'Neill Center introduces program for those with or at-risk for dementia
WTAP News @ 5 - O'Neill Center introduces program for those with or at-risk for dementia
WTAP News @ 5 - Pickering Associates raises money for American Cancer Society
WTAP News @ 5 - Pickering Associates raises money for American Cancer Society