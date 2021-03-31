Pickering Associates raises money for American Cancer Society

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The President and CEO of Pickering Associates presented the American Cancer Society with a check Wednesday afternoon.

Each year the company participates in No-Shave November to raise money for different charities.

This year the company raised $2,640 through its No-Shave Marathon.

A dozen employees participated in the event by forgoing shaving for six months to help raise money to benefit the American Cancer Society.

President and CEO Ryan Taylor says it feels great to help benefit the organization.

“It’s such a worthy cause and anything we can do, it makes us feel so fulfilled,” says Taylor. “We are going to do it again next year. Anything other people can do to jump in, hopefully we spur some other folks to chip in and figure out unique ways to sponsor such a worthy cause.”

