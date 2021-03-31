W.Va. to create new electronic death-reporting system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia will be getting a new, electronic death-reporting system in the wake of an investigation into dozens of unreported COVID-19 deaths made public earlier in March, Gov. Justice Justice announced Wednesday morning.

Other states, including Ohio, have had similar problems getting deaths reported in a timely fashion, but Justice said West Virginia is one of the only states that does not already have such a system.

Justice called the reporting problem “unacceptable” during his COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday morning but said there was no evidence to indicate that intentional wrongdoing caused the deaths to go unreported.

Justice said officials within the Department of Health and Human Resources were too slow the recognize the problem and should have acted more quickly to fix the problem.

”From the standpoint of information technology and everything, honestly, DHHR just like a lot of things in government, has lived in the dark ages and they move way too slow,” Justice said. “That’s why we’re bringing the (National) Guard in, and we’re gonna fix this and get this right.”

A complete report on the state’s investigation is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

