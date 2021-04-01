Athens County man sentenced to 4 years in prison

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A 36-year-old Athens County man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for violating the terms of community control sanctions, authorities said.

Scott Stepp, 36, of Guysville, was sentenced Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after Judge Patrick Lank revoked his community control because of numerous violations.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn’s office, Stepp was originally sentenced to five years of community control after pleading guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and receiving stolen property. Lang granted the community control sanction with an underlying four-year prison sentence if he violated the terms of the community control order.

In December 2018, Blackburn’s office said Stepp failed to complete the STAR rehabilitation program as ordered and in January 2019 arranged to have his girlfriend leave marijuana for him in the elevator of the Athens County Courthouse.

Stepp later stipulated to violating his community control, but Judge Lang allowed him another chance to to complete the terms of the imposed community control.

However, in late 2019, Stepp was indicted for robbery, a second-degree felony with a gun specification; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

That followed an incident on Nov. 28, 2019, in which Stepp allegedly threatened an employee at the Guysville Marathon and brandished a gun, Blackburn’s office said. At the time, Stepp was wanted in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which someone allegedly shot a handgun several times toward a home in Stewart. That case is still pending, but Stepp was charged with criminal trespassing for being on the grounds of the Marathon store in May 2020.

He also violated the terms of his community control by failing to complete ordered rehabilitation programs, not contacting the Adult Parole Authority, failing to appear at court hearings, fleeing law enforcement officers on multiple occasions and resisting arrest, Blackburn’s office said.

Stepp is scheduled to stand trial for the 2019 indictment on April 29.

