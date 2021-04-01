Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of Washington County holds pepperoni roll fundraiser

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County
Boys and Girls Club of Washington County(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Throughout the month of March, the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County was taking orders for its pepperoni roll fundraiser. With all orders placed, the pepperoni rolls will be available for pickup on Tuesday, April 6.

The Club sold about 700 rolls, earning approximately $700 in funds that will be put toward its gymnasium construction project. The new space will allow the Club to provide a wide range of additional services to area youth.

The rolls were provided by Pepperoni Rollers, a company based in New Philadelphia, Ohio that provides rolls to area organizations to be sold in fundraising campaigns.

“We had a pretty good sale. We had a lot of people order them, and they’re really delicious,” said Executive Director Rebecca Johnson.

The fundraiser is one of the many ways that the Club has received support from community members and organizations for the gymnasium project, which will include a gym, fitness room, community activity room, laundry room, and kitchen. Additional information on that project can be found on the Club’s website.

