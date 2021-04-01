Business fire shuts down State Route 60 in Lowell

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - As many as five Washington County fire departments have been called to battle a business fire that has shut down State Route 60 in Lowell, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

Firefighters from Lowell, Beverly, Devola, Reno and Salem Township were called about 12:30 p.m. to the blaze at a building owned by Miller and Isaly Home Services, which operates a heating, ventilation and air-condition business.

Route 60 is shut down at Lowell Hill Road because of the fire, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

No other information is immediately available.

