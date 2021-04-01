Advertisement

Easter sing event to be held in Southwood Park

(KWQC)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Families and individuals looking for Easter events this weekend can head to Southwood Park for an Easter Sing, hosted by the Upper Room Assemblies of Parkersburg.

The event will be held at 2 P.M., Sunday, April 4 at the Al Smith Memorial Stage. It will be hosted by Pastor JD Ray.

It is free and open to the public.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook event page. And those interested can read more about the Upper Room here.

