Advertisement

Mass vaccination clinic now open to the public

(WIS)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OH- (WTAP) - Memorial Health System’s drive-through mass vaccination clinic is officially up and running.

The first people to get shots in arms arrived at the clinic shortly after 4:00 Thursday afternoon.

To be vaccinated, you need to register at https://www.mhsystem.org/coronavirus/#anchor-covid-19vaccinewaitlist.

But to be eligible for the shots, you do not need to be a Washington County, or even Ohio resident.

”Our main focus is Southeastern Ohio, but, obviously we serve the other side of the river,” says Jenny Doty Black, Senior Director of Clinic Operations, “and we are happy to vaccinate those folks as well. We actually discovered today that we have somebody coming all the way from Connecticut on Saturday to our clinic to get vaccinated.”

The drive-through clinic is one of several mass vaccination clinics that opened in Ohio during the past month, after they were announced by Gov. Mike DeWine.

We’re told the governor plans to visit the site-as he has with all the other clinics in the state-but an exact date for that visit hasn’t been finalized yet.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Parkersburg last November identified
Staffing shortages have forced these restaurants to limit their capacity.
Some local restaurants facing employee shortages
Fire in Lowell.
UPDATE: State Route 60 reopened after business fire in Lowell
Braxton was a state champion wrestler for Parkersburg South
Former Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos qualifies for Olympic trials
Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen
West Virginia mother, boyfriend charged in boy’s death

Latest News

Scott Stepp, 36, of Guysville, was setenced Wednesday to four years in prison for multiple...
Athens County man sentenced to 4 years in prison
Wood County awaiting word on stimulus money
WTAP News @ 5 - MOV's Got Talent: Tyce Church
WTAP News @ 5 - MOV's Got Talent: Tyce Church
The YMCA of Parkersburg will be operating the pools
YMCA wins bid to manage and staff Parkersburg pools