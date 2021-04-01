Mass vaccination clinic now open to the public

MARIETTA, OH- (WTAP) - Memorial Health System’s drive-through mass vaccination clinic is officially up and running.

The first people to get shots in arms arrived at the clinic shortly after 4:00 Thursday afternoon.

To be vaccinated, you need to register at https://www.mhsystem.org/coronavirus/#anchor-covid-19vaccinewaitlist.

But to be eligible for the shots, you do not need to be a Washington County, or even Ohio resident.

”Our main focus is Southeastern Ohio, but, obviously we serve the other side of the river,” says Jenny Doty Black, Senior Director of Clinic Operations, “and we are happy to vaccinate those folks as well. We actually discovered today that we have somebody coming all the way from Connecticut on Saturday to our clinic to get vaccinated.”

The drive-through clinic is one of several mass vaccination clinics that opened in Ohio during the past month, after they were announced by Gov. Mike DeWine.

We’re told the governor plans to visit the site-as he has with all the other clinics in the state-but an exact date for that visit hasn’t been finalized yet.

