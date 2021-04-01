MOV’s Got Talent: Tyce Church

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Tyce Church is a senior at Belpre High School, who along with playing multiple sports, enjoys a hobby of drawing and painting.

This year, Tyce was tasked with a big art assignment, something bigger than he has ever done before.

He was asked to help with recreating a mural at the school, and his work was so good, he was asked to do even more.

“We just had some old murals around the school, that my art teacher, Mr. Stevens, wanted to get redone,” Tyce said. “And, he was nice enough to ask me to do those. And, I had Lindsey Johnson help me with that, and the first one turned out really good so we’re doing the one in the gym right now.”

Tyce says his work has given him recognition that he appreciates, and he says he thrives off of positive feedback.

“It always makes me want to do more,” said Tyce. “It’s nice to get recognized for some of the things you do around the school. I always appreciate that.”

Tyce says he enjoys art as an escape away from the stresses of academics and athletics.

He says persistence is what has gotten him to the creative place he is now.

“It’s just practice,” Tyce said. “You draw all the time, you’re going to get better at it. So, anything you put your mind to and you keep working at, you’re going to get better. So, if you enjoy it enough, just keep working at it.”

