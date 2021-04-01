Obituary: Angela Sue Starkey

Angela Sue Starkey, 61, peacefully passed on at her home in Mineral Wells, WV with her loving family present, after a short battle with esophageal cancer.

Angela was a devoted wife to Rodney James Starkey, a wonderful mother to Chrystall Starkey and Gloria (Eric) Landron, and a nurturing grandmother to Meghan Gordon, Soren Starkey and Angelia Gordon, as well as great-grandmother to Lamiyah Peters.

Angela is survived by siblings; Donna Gillespie, Jennifer (Jim) English, Joni (Alvin) Stevens, James (Jimbo) Stutler, Robert (Suki) Stutler and Leesa (Alfredo) Daniel as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Lee Stewart and sisters, Kimberly Gray and Debbie Caplinger.

Angela was a devoted and skilled front desk worker/manager for over 30 years.

Angela loved to spend time with family by having family dinners and playing poker, scrabble or dominoes. She loved the mountains and the beach. Rodney and Angela spent 44 glorious years in marriage and were soulmates. Rodney looks forward to the day they are reunited in heaven.

Angela’s wish was to be cremated and to have a private family gathering, at a date to be determined.

Amedisys Hospice ensured caring and loving comfort to Angela during this difficult time and the family deeply appreciates their dedication.

Gloria, Angela’s mother, always said she looked like an angel when she was born. Gloria, your Angel has received her wings.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the Starkey family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Starkey family.

