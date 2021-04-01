Obituary: Betty Frances Tullius

Betty Frances Tullius, 89, of Parkersburg passed away March 22, 2021 at Heartland of Marietta. She was born April 7, 1931 to the late Charles W. and Lavern J (McIntyre) Goodwin.

She is survived by her children: Becky (Fiancé Patrick Harper) Littleton, Sherry Tullius, Steve Tullius, and Paul Tullius, several grandchildren, children, a sister Carol Stutler, and a brother Chuck West.

In addition to her parents, Betty, was preceded in death by a daughter Christina Metts and several brothers and sisters.

According to her wishes, Betty was cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.