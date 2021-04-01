Advertisement

Obituary: Betty Frances Tullius

Published: Apr. 1, 2021
Betty Frances Tullius, 89, of Parkersburg passed away March 22, 2021 at Heartland of Marietta.  She was born April 7, 1931 to the late Charles W. and Lavern J (McIntyre) Goodwin.

She is survived by her children: Becky (Fiancé Patrick Harper) Littleton, Sherry Tullius, Steve Tullius, and Paul Tullius, several grandchildren, children, a sister Carol Stutler, and a brother Chuck West.

In addition to her parents, Betty, was preceded in death by a daughter Christina Metts and several brothers and sisters.

According to her wishes, Betty was cremated and no services will be held at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

