Obituary: Linda A. Hoblitzell

Linda A. Hoblitzell, 80, of Parkersburg, died on March 31, 2021, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Born in La Crosse, Wisconsin she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Oscar William Gaarder. Raised in Madison, Wisconsin, she graduated from Madison West High School in 1958 then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and went on to receive her BS in Elementary Education from West Virginia University.

She is survived by her loving husband (Paul C. “Hob” Hoblitzell III) of 60 years, 3 children Paul C. “Hobby” Hoblitzell IV (Alexis), Mildred “Missy” Byrne (Andy), and Jodeen Tebay (Harry). She is also survived by her 4 siblings Tom Gaarder (Rhoda), David Gaarder (Diana), Karen Gross, and Nancy Yost; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. Paul C. Hoblitzell, Jr. (in-laws), Gary Gross (Brother-in-law), and Jen Trieloff (nephew).

Linda was a light that brought laughter and joy to family and friends. She was a substitute teacher for over 40 years in the Wood County School District. She loved traveling, games, birds, gardening, crafting, and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an entertainer, planning PEO luncheons, CRAFT society gatherings, and large family/friend parties at the cabin on the river. She was a storyteller at heart and a true people person who loved life to the very fullest.

A member for 54 years of the First United Methodist Church, she served the community in various organizations including Schrader Youth Ballet, Smoot Theatre, Salvation Army, Red Cross, the humane society, Junior League, and the YMCA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Schrader Youth Ballet, Humane Society of Parkersburg, or the Smoot Theatre.

Services will be at 6:00 pm on Monday, April 5th, at Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.

The family will receive guests Monday from 4-6 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

