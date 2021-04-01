Parkersburg man returned from Ohio prison to face charges in toddler’s death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg authorities have extradited 31-year-old Steven Siegel from Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, Ohio, to face charges related to the death of a toddler in March, 2020.

Parkersburg Police said at the time they responded alongside EMS and the Parkersburg Fire Department to a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old on Kanawha Street. The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Autopsy reports showed the child died from fentanyl and nicotine intoxication.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the child’s home and found evidence of drug use. Michelle Cyrus, the child’s mother, allegedly told authorities she used fentanyl in the home.

Police said Siegel lived in the home with Cyrus and the child. He was indicted by a Wood County grand jury in September, 2020, on charges of child neglect resulting in death and maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of a controlled substance.

In November, 2020, Cyrus pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in death in Wood County Circuit Court. She was sentenced in February to three to 15 years in prison.

Authorities said Siegel was recently jailed in Ohio on unrelated charges.

He remains in the Wood County Holding Center on a $300,000 bond.

