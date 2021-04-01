Advertisement

Stonerise, Harmony announce preferred partner relationship

Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stonerise, a provider of clinician-led transitional care, and Harmony Senior Services, with four senior living communities throughout West Virginia, recently announced a strategic alliance as preferred patient care partners.

The preferred partnership with Harmony creates additional opportunities for Stonerise to provide a range of care services for patients.

“We are proud to recommend Harmony to our patients and their families if they need assisted living, independent living or memory care support. Stonerise also supports Harmony Senior Services patients who may need skilled nursing, therapy or home health care,” said Stonerise CEO Larry Pack.

Stonerise provides clinician-led skilled nursing care through 17 care centers throughout West Virginia, along with therapy, home health and hospice services, with a focus on supporting patients through major transitions along their health journeys. And Harmony offers assisted living, independent living and memory care support to residents.

