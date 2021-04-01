Targeting students, DeWine announces plan for vaccination clinics on Ohio college campuses
DAYTON, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday a plan to vaccinate students on college campuses starting next week.
Though young people tend to not have the severe symptoms older people get from coronavirus, DeWine said young people also tend to be spreaders of the virus. The effort to vaccinate them is in part, an effort to slow the spread of the virus as students head home for summer break in a few weeks.
He also said the effort would be efficient and could convince more young people to get their vaccine.
The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are starting to rise again in Ohio. More than 2,400 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while the 21 day average is under 1,700.
During Thursday’s news briefing, Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said Ohio’s northern neighbor, Michigan, is seeing a spike three and a half times as big as Ohio’s. The rise in cases there is likely because of highly contagious variants. Vanderhoff said variant activity is also rising in Ohio.
State health officials said that so far, the available vaccines are effective in fighting off variants.
Governor DeWine also said the state will be reorganizing how it allocates vaccines based on demand and case rates.
