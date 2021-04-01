Targeting students, DeWine announces plan for vaccination clinics on Ohio college campuses

DAYTON, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday a plan to vaccinate students on college campuses starting next week.

Though young people tend to not have the severe symptoms older people get from coronavirus, DeWine said young people also tend to be spreaders of the virus. The effort to vaccinate them is in part, an effort to slow the spread of the virus as students head home for summer break in a few weeks.

He also said the effort would be efficient and could convince more young people to get their vaccine.

Although young people are less likely to get sick from COVID, the evidence shows that young people are significant carriers - so, this is also a strategic move to vaccinate students before they scatter throughout the state and country when classes end in May. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 1, 2021

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are starting to rise again in Ohio. More than 2,400 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while the 21 day average is under 1,700.

During Thursday’s news briefing, Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said Ohio’s northern neighbor, Michigan, is seeing a spike three and a half times as big as Ohio’s. The rise in cases there is likely because of highly contagious variants. Vanderhoff said variant activity is also rising in Ohio.

State health officials said that so far, the available vaccines are effective in fighting off variants.

Governor DeWine also said the state will be reorganizing how it allocates vaccines based on demand and case rates.

As we continue to get additional vaccine, most allotments will be delivered to providers based on county population, but areas with great demand may get a surge of more doses, and areas with case spikes will see the deployment of more doses there as well. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 1, 2021

