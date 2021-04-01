Advertisement

Two Taylor County residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After being fully vaccinated, two Taylor County residents tested positive for COVID-19 after the two-week waiting period following their second shot.

Public Health Threat Preparedness/Crisis Response Coordinator from the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, Shawn Thorn, said that they reached out to the DHHR to do testing to find out what strain of the virus these individuals had.

Thorn added, the DHHR was looking into what factors may have contributed to this occurrence.

“They are completely asymptomatic and they have sent those samples to the state for processing for gene typing. To see if they are the genetic match for any of the variants the U.K. Variant and a handful of others that they’re concerned with,” he said.

Thorn said this reinforced that even if someone was vaccinated they need to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Parkersburg last November identified
A local three year old born with a congenital heart defect has died.
In memory of Jillian Harlow
Staffing shortages have forced these restaurants to limit their capacity.
Some local restaurants facing employee shortages
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
New legislation could make changes for volunteer fire departments
Diana Chapman
Obituary: Diana Chapman

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Blake Brisker
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Blake Brisker
WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta Aquatic Center re-opening May 29
WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta Aquatic Center re-opening May 29
WTAP News @ 6 - Memorial Health System gets first shipment of J&J vaccines Monday
WTAP News @ 6 - Memorial Health System gets first shipment of J&J vaccines Monday
WTAP News @ 5 - Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to telehealth
WTAP News @ 5 - Bridging the Great Health Divide: Access to telehealth
WTAP News @ 5 - Braxton Amos Olympics trials
WTAP News @ 5 - Braxton Amos Olympics trials