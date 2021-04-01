Advertisement

YMCA wins bid to manage and staff Parkersburg pools

The YMCA of Parkersburg will be operating the pools
The YMCA of Parkersburg will be operating the pools
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg won the bid to manage and staff the City Park and Southwood Park pools this summer.

This will present an exciting challenge, as more people attend the outdoor pools during the summer than the YMCA’s indoor pool at their location on Broad Street.

The YMCA will also be using this as an opportunity to bring their aquatic programs to the outdoor pools, and expand their reach to others in the community that may not be members of the Y.

“The recognition isn’t of a physical location on Broad Street,” said Jeff Olson, C.E.O. of the Parkersburg YMCA. “It’s of a non-profit working everyday to improve the lives of people in our community by bringing them together and forming a community. Winning the pool bid, one, allows us to use our expertise in managing pools to benefit the community, but it also allows us to extend our reach.”

The pools will open on Memorial Day weekend, and the hours are Monday through Saturday from Noon to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

