Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Lowell.
UPDATE: State Route 60 reopened after business fire in Lowell
Steven Siegel
Parkersburg man returned from Ohio prison to face charges in toddler’s death
Braxton was a state champion wrestler for Parkersburg South
Former Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos qualifies for Olympic trials
Body found in Parkersburg last November identified
Angela Sue Stark
Obituary: Angela Sue Starkey

Latest News

Forecast for April 2nd
Forecast for April 2nd
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Marietta College launches six-week service initiative
Women of the World to perform at Marietta College
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17
David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is...
GRAPHIC: Sergeant's call with Chauvin released amid trial testimony