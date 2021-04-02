COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be in Morgan County, Ohio

MALTA AND STOCKPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Ohio residents 18 and older. The clinics, offered at no cost, will occur every other week beginning April 10:

Morgan West Elementary School

9675 West State Route 37

Malta, OH 43758

April 10, 2021, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 24, 2021, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heck Harkins Community Center

1685 Broadway Street

Stockport, OH 43787

May 6, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 20, 2021, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment and learn more visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic. If you cannot make an appointment online, call (740) 593-0175, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance in setting up your appointment. Appointments may also be made by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Morgan County residents can receive transportation to and from the vaccination clinics at Morgan West Elementary and Heck Harkins Community Center. There is no charge for this Morgan County Public Transit service; contact 740-962-9125 to schedule transportation.

Community Health Programs will also be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lawrence, Washington, Meigs, Vinton and Perry counties. For a complete schedule of these clinics, please visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic.

Community Health Program’s mobile clinics represent one of the 18 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in early March. This regional mass vaccination clinic is operated with support from the Ohio Department of Health, the Morgan County Health Department and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

For information about COVID-19, contact the Morgan County Health Department or visit the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 web site: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

