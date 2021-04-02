Family vaccine clinics offered at 17 Stonerise Care Centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stonerise, West Virginia’s leading provider of clinician-led transitional care, today announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered at all 17 of its care centers later this month for family members and close loved ones of patients and team members.

Following Governor Jim Justice’s announcement this week that nursing homes and long-term care facilities can begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to family members, caregivers and regular visitors of patients and employees, Stonerise activated a plan to make vaccines available at its centers throughout West Virginia. Vaccination clinics will be offered on April 21 & May 5 from 1-3 P.M. Pre-scheduled appointments are necessary, and individuals must be 18 years of age or older.

“We are proud to continue the work we started in mid-December of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to as many eligible individuals as possible,” said Stonerise Chief Executive Officer, Larry Pack. “We are honored to be able to now offer the vaccine to those closest to our patients and team members to make visiting safer, with an ultimate goal of ending this pandemic.”

Interested individuals should call their local center directly to discuss scheduling a vaccine appointment. All appointments must be made by no later than Friday April 9th to receive a first dose vaccination on April 21st or by no later than Friday April 23rd to receive a first dose vaccination on May 5th. A complete list of care center phone numbers can be found by visiting: https://stonerise.com/contact/.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.