Frontier HS students provide Harmar Place residents with Easter baskets

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Residents at Harmar Place say the pandemic made Easter a lot less enjoyable last year.

Knowing this, Arista Gore, a junior at Frontier High School -- who also volunteers at Harmar Place, decided she wanted to do something.

So-- she paired with one of her teachers to hand out these baskets in costume.

One as the Easter bunny, the other as the Frontier High School cougar.

A lot of work went into the baskets, many were personalized for residents.

“We wanted to make sure that they were taken care of because they have special needs. As far as their dietary, and make sure that they could enjoy it. So, she took the time and made sure she got the list when she came to the school. We have puree baskets, we have a couple that have allergies so we made sure that the allergies were taken care of. And then, some of them are special just because they are special to her. So, it has worked out pretty good,” says Frontier High School teacher, Donna Murphy.

All of these treats and baskets were given through donations and money raised through a bake sale.

