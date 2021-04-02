Governor calls for meeting to discuss income tax repeal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice wants to bring a number “of heads together”-from legislators to business leaders-to craft a compromise plan to repeal the state’s income tax.

At his Friday briefing, the governor announced a “summit” of sorts to be held Monday at noon at the Cultural Center in Charleston.

At the same time, he said state tax collections for the month of March were more than $47 million above estimates, and $235 million above estimates for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

He invited members of the House of Delegates and Senate from both parties, and business groups ranging from coal manufacturers to the media.

There are currently three plans under consideration-including one the governor himself has proposed, and for which he has held a number of town meetings during the nearly two months the legislature has been in session.

He noted the Senate plan-which has come under fire from several groups-has “some good ideas”.

All three plans involve different kinds of tax increases, to make up for anticipated lost revenue from the tax repeal.

The governor also announced 500,000 West Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.