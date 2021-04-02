Advertisement

Obituary: Glenda M. Williams

Published: Apr. 2, 2021
Glenda M. Williams, 71, of Marietta passed away April 2, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born July 20, 1949 in Marietta to Raymond P. Greathouse and Lola E. Thrasher and was a homemaker.

Surviving is her son Delbert (Penny) Williams of Marietta, 7 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her sons Robert “Bob” Williams and William “Bill” Williams and brothers Bill Greathouse and Bob “Pork” Greathouse.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Monday April 5, 2021 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

