Obituary: Jo Ann Kirk

Jo Ann Kirk was an adored wife, mother, grandma, and friend who could light up any room with her smile and fun-loving sense of humor. On the morning of March 31, 2021, at the age of 79, she gained her angel wings.

Jo Ann was born on September 13, 1941 in Rockport, WV. Her parents were Shirley and Nora (Starcher) White. She had seven brothers and one sister: Charles (Becky), Jim (Margie), Jerry (Patricia), Richard (Brenda), Roger (Janice), Ronald (Donna), Paul, and Alberta Enoch (Fran). Preceding her in passing are her parents and two brothers, Charles and Paul.

She spent the last 59 years of her life with her husband, George Richard Kirk, who loved her endlessly. Jo Ann took much pride in creating a beautiful home in Washington, WV where they raised their five children: Sherry Haines (Tim), Tammy Cline, Joyce Cox (Joe), Mark Kirk (Veronica), and Steven Kirk (Scott Brown).

While Jo Ann enjoyed shopping (especially on QVC), she also loved spending time outdoors and had quite the green thumb! Her beautiful flower beds were admired by all. Additionally, she could always be counted on to host the best family cookouts with delicious food and memories to last a lifetime.

Including her husband and children, Jo Ann is survived by her ten grandchildren: Amber Cline (Jason), Brandi Reed (Thomas), Justin Smith, Ryan Smith, Travis Smith, Natasha Russell (Jeremy), April Moore (Samuel), Alexander Kirk, Bryce Cox, and Johnna Cox. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Bryant Nedeff, Arianna Nedeff, Alexis Smith, Cameron Smith, Caleb Reed, Lila Russell, and Lucas Moore.

In celebration of Jo Ann’s life, a private gathering of family and close friends will take place at Leavitt Funeral Home. She will be missed dearly and will forever live in our hearts.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

