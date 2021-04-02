Obituary: Joseph C. Mayes

Joseph C. Mayes of Newark, WV, passed away suddenly on Thursday morning, April 1, 2021, at Parkersburg Care Center. He was born at Parkersburg, WV, June 10, 1935, the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Lyle Mayes.

Joe graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 where he played football for the Big Reds. He attended Potomac State College and served in the U. S. Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1957. He became employed at the Bureau of Public Debt in Parkersburg until 1966 when he was employed at DuPont Washington Works as an E & I Electrician until his retirement in 1998. Joe became the owner of Fought Store at Newark, WV, in 1970, which he, wife Marjorie and son Chris operated for nearly 50 years.

Joe was a blood donor his entire life and was active in many community and civic affairs. He enjoyed all kinds of athletic events, not only as a spectator but as a participant also. He loved to play football, basketball, fast-pitch softball, tennis and bowling. He made many Saturday morning trips to Morgantown to cheer on his beloved Mountaineers.

Joe is survived by his wife, Marjorie fought Mayes, his son Christopher Joseph of Newark, and a cousin Betty Fletcher of Vienna. He is also survived by a brother-in-law Lloyd “Baldy” Fought of Newark; sisters-in-law Marion “Cricket” Cowan of Mineral Wells and Frances Fought of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Frank Fought Jr. and sisters-in-law Eloise (Andy) Weaver, Pribble (Ron) Thompson, his best friend Boomer and Snoop Dog and one old yellow tomcat he called Punkin.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, arrangements are private and in the care of Matheny Whited Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Fought Cemetery at Newark. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fought Cemetery Fund, 4264 Newark Road, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

