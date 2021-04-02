Obituary: Julia “Judy” Edwards

Julia “Judy” Edwards passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. She was born May 13, 1940 to the late Dale and Maggie Watson Goodwin of Elizabeth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Edwards.

She was a graduate of Wirt County High School and was employed by the Bureau of Public Debt for 27 years. She attended Southern Baptist Church; taught piano to many youngsters in Elizabeth and played piano for the Crusaders Quartet, which her father was a member of.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her children Kevin Ellison, Tammy Lawson (Ed), Dwight Ellison and Timothy Ellison(Vicky); 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two special cousins Sandy Watson and Dottie Tippens.

Visitation will be Friday April 2, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm and am Saturday from 9 –11 am, with the service to follow at 11 am. Interment will be at K or P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

