Obituary: Lawrence “Wayne” Lockhart

Lawrence “Wayne” Lockhart, 70, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully in his home on April 1, 2021.

He was born on January 11, 1951 in Wood Co., WV, a son of the late Lawrence and Alice (Hall) Lockhart.

Wayne enjoyed working on cars and watching the races alongside his family at Ohio Valley Speedway.

He is survived by the love of his life, Brenda Hall; four siblings, Marlene, Clayton, Elsie and Roger; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends Phyllis Squires Johnson, Tom Haines and Jimmy Squires.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Barb, Wirt, Larry, Erma, Gary, Jerry and Roscoe; and a special friend, Michael Griffin.

Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg, WV.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing with be observed.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the Lockhart family.

