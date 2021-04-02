Obituary: Robert R. Wharton, Jr. (Bob)

Robert R. Wharton, Jr. (Bob), age 70 of Parkersburg died on March 31, 2021 at home in the presence of family members.

Bob was born on January 15, 1951 in Clarksville, TN, while his father was serving with the 1092 Engineering Battalion at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. He was the eldest of the twelve children of Robert R. Wharton and Kathleen A. Flood Wharton. Bob was a graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High School in 1968. He received an AB from Marshall University in 1972 and a Master’s Degree from Marshall University in 1999.

Bob loved being a teacher and started his career in Anne Arundel County Maryland from 1973-1979 before returning to teach at Hamilton Middle School from 1979 until he retired in 2009. Bob taught Social Studies and Science and was Hamilton’s Technology Director when he retired. Bob was also a bartender at Jimmy Colombo’s Restaurant for several years.

Bob had a life-long love of reading beginning at an early age. Bob amassed quite a collection of books including science fiction and adventure books. Bob also encouraged his siblings to read and lent his books to them often from their childhood to the present. Bob loved science and technology and ardently embraced new technologies including the purchases of the first available models of electric calculators, computers, VCR and camcorder. He was one of the first people on CompuServe. He helped his mother become a moderator of one of the many forums available to early on line users.

Bob loved playing cards with his family and was always ready to start a game up following family dinners. Bob had a lifelong love of cats developed from the ones he had shared his home with and with fellow cat lovers he met on the internet. Although never married, Bob loved taking an interest in the lives of his brothers and sisters and his many nieces and nephews. He loved family vacation trips and the many family gatherings in Parkersburg and elsewhere.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Susan E. Lovell and Kathleen A. Luciano. Bob is survived by eight brothers and one sister: John M. (Karen Hannah) Wharton of Kenna, WV; James B. Wharton of Parkersburg; Very Rev. Paul J. Wharton of Beckley, WV; Gerald A. (Crystal) Wharton of Blacksburg, VA; William C. Wharton of Parkersburg; Deacon Stephen E. (Catherine) Wharton of Parkersburg; Timothy A. (Janet Heritage) Wharton of Parkersburg; Marilyn E. Wharton (Mark) Ford of Columbus, OH; David C. (Peggy) Wharton of Belpre, OH and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 7th Street, Parkersburg from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2500 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 am. Very Rev. Paul J. Wharton will be the celebrant. Bob’s remains will be cremated and will be interred at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg at a later date. The funeral will be streamed on the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Bob received at Camden Clark Hospital, from House calls Hospice and TLC In Home Services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Matthew 25 at St. Margaret Mary Church in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.