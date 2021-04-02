Advertisement

Ohio University Community Health Programs to hold vaccine clinics in five counties

(KCWY)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University Community Health Programs has a number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled beginning next week. Clinics are scheduled throughout April and early May. They will take place in Lawrence, Morgan, Meigs, Vinton, Perry and Washington counties.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be provided at all clinics.

Those who would like to make an appointment can do so by calling (740) 593-0175, or by going online here.

A full list of clinic dates, times, and locations can be found on the Community Health Programs website.

Those with additional questions can call 833-4-ASK-ODH or (740) 593-0175.

