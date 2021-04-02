Senator Joe Manchin visits U.S.-Mexico border Thursday

LAREDO, Texas (WTAP) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) visited the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday. Senator Manchin and Congressman Cuellar participated in a helicopter and boat tour of the U.S.-Mexico border with Customs and Border Protection (CBP), visited the World Trade Bridge, Laredo’s port of entry, to meet with officials from CBP and the City of Laredo to discuss cross border international trade, and visited the Holding Institute to meet with migrant families and see the impact of the increase in migrant individuals released at the southern border.

“Today Congressman Cuellar and I visited the U.S.-Mexico border at Laredo, Texas and I saw first-hand the immigration issues facing our nation at the southern border. We cannot allow crime to continue to prosper on the backs of those traveling to America seeking a better life – it is unacceptable. We must figure how to protect people in their home countries in a way that is effective and safe for everyone. It is past time for immigration reform and I will be return to Washington ready to reassess our immigration system in a commonsense, bipartisan way. Thank you to Congressman Cuellar and everyone who helped with our visit today for the support and wonderful hospitality.”

