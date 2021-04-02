Shanty boat exhibit opens at Ohio River Museum

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The shanty boat exhibit has opened at the Ohio River Museum.

The restored Schoonover shanty boat may have been built in the 1920s and was placed at the museum in 2012.

Shanty boats were small floating houses made out of salvaged materials that traveled the inland river system. The boats allowed people to seek now opportunities by traveling from river town to river town.

Anyone interested in seeing and learning more about the history of the Schoonover shanty boat can visit the Ohio River Museum.

The museum is open through the end of October and is located at 601 Front Street in Marietta.

